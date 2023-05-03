Vineyards eligible for new funding to help growers weather climate change

Vineyards throughout the Okanagan will be doing a lot of tearing out and replanting in the coming months and years.

There was a significant winter kill late last year, and the Wine Growers Association of British Columbia predicts that the 2023 harvest may be only 50 percent of a normal year's yield.

"Now that spring looks like it has finally come - it's probably two or three weeks late, the viticulturists, the people in the vineyards, are telling me - now we'll see bud break and exactly what the effect of that freeze was," said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers BC.

For the first time, grape growers are able to access provincial funding that is usually reserved for other fruit producers. The Perennial Crop Renewal Program will provide up to $15 million to help farmers adapt to environmental and market conditions by supporting the removal, diversification, or planting of new perennial crops.

The B.C. wine industry has been facing mounting short crops for years. The new funding comes after a recent report backed up claims that it was mainly due to climate change.

"We had suspected that it was climate change, and what that report did was really help to substantiate that it was climate change.

"So, based on that, we've been working with the ministry, and this is the first time that wine grapes have been included in a program for replanting," said Prodan.

He says viticulturists will have to think long and hard about what varieties to plant. He points out that many of the vines in the ground now were planted in 1995, just after the North American Free Trade Agreement opened up Canada to more wines from California.

That prompted Okanagan growers to remove some of their hybrid grapes. "Which, ironically, were planted to help offset extreme climate. The problem was they didn't make the best wines," adds Prodan.

He says that the current replanting will not be a quick process and consumers should be prepared for reduced supply and higher prices.