Environment Canada says significant rain to come Friday morning

Photo: Colin Dacre

Environment Canada says a significant amount of rain is on the way to the B.C. Interior, but its hard to know where it will hit.

With Mission Creek running high and the Okanagan under a flood watch, meteorologist Armel Castellan says at this point, it is difficult to pinpoint where and exactly how much rain Kelowna will be getting when the system arrives on Friday. Just north, the OKIB says it is dealing with a historic flood.

"There is going to be a thunderstorm element and convection embedded in the larger upper trough swinging into the province," Castellan said, explaining the system will be scattered and could bring anywhere from 10 to 30 millimetres to the Central Okanagan.

A total of 45 millimetres is expected to fall in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

He said convection and thunderstorms, if they come, will not hit the entire region but will be scattered.

Castellan said there is "still a lot of movement" in the forecast that should firm up as Friday and Saturday grows closer.

But at this point, the main rain event is expected to take place Friday morning and early afternoon.

Castellan suggested that predicting what Okanagan watershed the rainfall could hit when a scattered system rolls in is difficult.

"Sometimes you get the outlier and sometimes you get the most likely scenario. We try to explain those scenarios to the people who need to know so that they are not surprised and they can plan for the most likely scenario, and also have a bit of a plan for the worst case scenario."

Castellan says Environment Canada is in contact with Emergency Management BC.

"It comes down to a risk equation. It is no longer about how many millimetres are going to fall at a certain time. It's context and exposure dependent and ultimately vulnerability dependent."