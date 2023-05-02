Kelowna homeowner proposes turning unused garage into a daycare

Photo: Google Street View

A Rutland homeowner is proposing to turn an unused garage into a daycare capable of handling up to 21 children.

Plans for the daycare at 350 Holbrook Road E are in the hands of city planning staff.

In order to accommodate the daycare, zoning of the property would need to be amended from RU1 large lot housing to RU-1cc, large lot housing with child care centre, major.

The application suggests the three parking spaces required for the daycare would be made available off-street at the front of the building.

A fenced yard would be separated into two areas, one for the daycare and one for the house.

It further notes the existing septic system has been deemed adequate and all buildings on the property are existing, meaning soil disturbances are not anticipated.

"The chronic and increasing shortage of daycare facilities in the City of Kelowna led us to purchase this property, which we were advised could support such a facility," the application states.

"It's location near the South Rutland Elementary school is ideal, as is the newly built and spacious accessory building on the property, with plenty of space for both indoor and outdoor education, care and recreation for the children.

"We believe a daycare here would provide a much-needed amenity for this neighbourhood."