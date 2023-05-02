Flood watch issued for Okanagan, Boundary

Photo: Madison Erhardt Mission Creek near Lakeshore Road on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch for the South Interior including the Okanagan. The watch also extends to the Salmon River basin in the Shuswap.

Mission Creek is rising rapidly in Kelowna. The Casorso Bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway has been closed. In the North Okanagan, the OKIB says it is dealing with a historic flood event.

A flood warning is now in effect for parts of the Lower Thompson including Cache Creek. A high streamflow advisory has also been upgraded to a flood watch for the Boundary region, including the Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries.

The River Forecast Centre says snowmelt rates have been increasing over the past few days, particularly in mid-elevation areas, with 25 mm to 50 mm of snowmelt being observed yesterday.

Sunny, warm weather in the forecast, combined with high freezing levels means the melt will continue, plus there’s heightened concerns about rain.

On Thursday the ridge of high pressure currently bringing temperatures in the 20s is expected to weaken, with an upper low trough approaching B.C. on Friday, bringing precipitation to the region.

“There is currently uncertainty on the location and severity of potential rainfall late in the week, with current forecasts indicating the potential for significant amounts of precipitation (30-60 mm) in areas,” said the River Forecast Centre.

“With on-going above normal temperatures next week, on-going rises in rivers are expected across the region, with increasing potential for flood hazard in other rivers over the coming days. The potential for heavier precipitation on Friday and Saturday could lead to a period of significant flood hazard through the region late this week.”

The public is being advised to stay away from fast flowing rivers and streams and unstable river banks. Find advice on how to build a sandbag wall and how to cope with the stress of potential flooding here.