Rotary Centre for the Arts adds summer jazz camp

Photo: Rotary Centre for the Arts

There's a new jazz camp for teens happening this summer at Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Led by three jazz musician professionals, this new camp is open to children 12 and older, and will act as an addition to the Rotary Centre for the Arts annually sold out summer camp Arts Blast.

This new addition will be a five-day special event designed to help jazz musicians further develop their musical creativity by improvising over several styles of music including the blues, R&B soul-funk, as well as popular jazz standards.

Throughout their time at camp, young kids will be coached on refining their skills and technique inside instrument specific classes. These students will also be performing their own concert in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the end of the camp.

“The Okanagan needs more opportunities for youth to play jazz and learn from some of BC’s best music teachers. As a jazz fan, I want to make sure musicians have the opportunity to hone their skills and expand what they can do as jazz players. Each registrant will have five days to focus on jazz and only jazz,” said community and educational programming specialist Andrew Stauffer.

These Arts Blast summer camps will also feature exciting themes and expert artist-instructors. Instructors Angela Roy will teach music, Brock Gratz will teach drama, and Marissa Thomson will teach dance.

“Arts Blast is one of the highlights of the summer. Some campers come year after year,” he added.

Throughout the summer, there's a list of different four and five day camps to choose from and can be found below. More info is here.