Casorso underpass along Mission Creek Greenway closed as water rises

Photo: RDCO - file photo The section of the Mission Creek Greenway that's been closed, when it was closed in 2016.

Flood concerns and rising water levels have caused the Regional District of Central Okanagan to close the Casorso Road bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

"The RDCO is urging visitors to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede," says a news release from the RDCO.

"We are closely monitoring other underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway as the BC River Forecast Centre indicates that creeks are expected to rise due to rainfall on Thursday and Friday," said Haley Oliver, RDCO spokesperson.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to be careful at the bridge and only cross Casorso Road when it's safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.

Regional Parks staff are closely watching creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

"People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion," according to the RDCO.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are also advised to watch for floating debris that may be carried into the lake by spring runoff.