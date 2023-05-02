Former Kelowna cop sues force, alleging he was denied employment

Photo: Canine Heroes Kennel Christopher Brinnen

Former Kelowna Mountie Christopher Brinnen is suing the provincial and federal governments, claiming a job offered to him in January of 2021 within the RCMP was eventually denied him.

The allegation is contained in documents filed last week in Supreme Court in Kelowna.

Brinnen says he spent 24 years with the force, a majority of that time as a dog handler, but a serious motor vehicle incident while on duty in June of 2020 left him with extensive injuries including a fracture and dislocation in his left hip, dislocation of the left knee and complete tearing of the LCL and PCL ligaments of the left knee.

As a result of those injuries, he says he was told in December of that year he was "no longer capable of being a fully operational RCMP dog handler, police officer or reservist."

"Brinnen's non-operational status meant he would be assigned to an RCMP administrative position identified by an RCMP job search," according to the court filing.

In January of 2021, Brinnen says he was approached by Insp. Perry Smith , the district operations officer with the Southeast District to see if he was interested in working with the Emergency Response Team as a police dog trainer.

He says he accepted and was released by the Kelowna detachment to help the district develop the program.

Brinnen further states Smith told him verbally and in writing he could choose to remain a full-time member of the RCMP or, by taking a medical discharge, take a new public service employee position created for him, with pay comparable to his constable pay or higher.

Relying on that information, Brinnen says he was "induced to apply for a medical discharge effective April 21, 2021 to take the new position beginning the following day."

Brinnen states he was was told the new position was delayed 90 days but was informed later that year the new position was not available to him.

In the court filing, Brinnen claims Smith, on behalf of the defendants was "negligent" in making representations which were "false and misleading."

"Smith's negligent representations constitute a breach of the contract between Brinnen and the defendants."

Due to his disability, he says he is unable to seek out alternate employment.

As a result, he claims to suffer loss and damage pertaining to the loss of his full time salary, pension and other benefits.

He is seeking damages for negligent representation, loss of salary, bonuses, benefits and pension, aggravated, punitive and special damages plus costs.

"The plaintiff claims aggravated and punitive damages as the defendants negligent misrepresentations displayed reckless disregard for the plaintiff's well-being," the court filing concluded.

"The defendants should have foreseen that its conduct toward the plaintiff would cause him significant mental distress and, in fact, the defendant's conduct did cause the plaintiff significant mental distress."

The defendants have yet to issue a response. The allegations in the suit have not been tested in a court of law.