COSAR reminding public to stay clear of fast-moving creeks as they rise

Madison Erhardt

Mission Creek is expected to rise rapidly over the next few days.

The BC River Forecast Centre says there is potential for a moderate to heavy rainfall event on Friday that could bring up to 40 millimetres of precipitation.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue wants to remind residents to take extra care when next to any creeks and streams in the area.

"Our concern is that even though [people] are enjoying walking up and down the creek — [that they are] aware of the dangers stay away from the rapidly rising water. We don't want anyone to get caught in the creek again or washed away," said COSAR manager Duane Tresnich.

It's been almost on year since Chelsea Cardno tragically drowned in Mission Creek.

Cardno went missing June 14, when she took her dog J.J. for a walk on the Mission Greenway.

That same day the City of Kelowna declared a local state of emergency due to flooding along the creek.

Cardno’s vehicle was found parked at the north end of Pasadena Road near the creek, but there was no sign of her or the dog. Cardno's body was found 11 days later, washed up along McMillan Farms.

Tresnich is also reminding people that if their animals get into the water, do not go in after them.

"Most animals are able to self rescue. Give it a chance to come to shore."

If you or someone you know ends up in the water and can't get back to shore, call 911 immediately.

"The RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department will be dispatched and they will contact [COSAR] after that," Tresnich said.