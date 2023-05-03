Kelowna spring street sweeping fastest in ten years

Photo: Andrew Schwerdtfeger The City of Kelowna's spring street sweeping campaign took only about six weeks this year.

The annual spring street sweeping program in Kelowna is about to wrap up much earlier than anticipated.

"This is the shortest span of time we've delivered spring sweep in the last ten years. We are on track to finish sweeping McKinley, Quail, Capistrano and Southeast Kelowna this week, probably mid-week," said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

The program began a little over six weeks ago, on March 15. Typically, it takes nine to ten weeks to complete, depending on the weather and equipment downtime.

"We've just been lucky with the weather. That's the biggest factor for us," adds Schwerdtfeger. He says too much rain can turn sand and debris into a slurry that's difficult for the sweepers to pick up.

The city has three sweepers, and during the spring campaign, it brings in a contractor, Atlas Power Sweeping, which has four sweepers.

"They help us get it done because if we were to try and sweep the whole city with three sweepers, we would be looking at probably ten to 12 weeks. By bringing them in to help our team and working together to get the job done, we're able to reduce it to a more reasonable six weeks," said Schwerdtfeger.

He says people were good about moving their vehicles off the streets when they saw the no-parking signs go up in their neighbourhoods. "I was up in Capistrano today, and as soon as the neighbours see the sweepers coming down--they make a fair bit of noise when it's six o'clock in the morning--they come out and move cars off the road."

He's thanking residents who have been patiently waiting for sweepers to clear the sand and gravel from their communities' streets. He also has high praise for the staff who put in very long days to get it done.

Schwerdtfeger also notes that the three city sweepers will continue their regular cleaning program throughout the summer and fall.

City crews can move on to other work as the spring sweep wraps up, such as transit pad and shelter installations, park improvements, and paving preparation.