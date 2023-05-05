Okanagan Symphony Orchestra announces Northern Lights show

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Cellist Ariel Barnes

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is enjoying what they call a banner year for Canada's Northern Lights.

Their take on the natural phenomenon comes in the form of their final concert of the 2022-23 season, titled Northern Lights, and focuses on music by composers from northern countries.



OSO music director Rosemary Thomson says composers from the northern part of the world are often influenced by the grandeur of their landscape.

“This program features works by Finland’s greatest composer, Jean Sibelius, Canadians Jocelyn Morlock and Marcus Goddard, and the Okanagan’s own, Latvian-born Imant Raminsh," said Thomson.

"We are especially delighted to welcome back our guest artist, cellist Ariel Barnes, who firmly established himself as an audience favourite in past appearances with the OSO."

According to Thomson, the final show of the season will feature 120 voices from the OSO Chorus and Youth Chorus, as well as four distinguished soloists.

Hailed as truly an inspiring artist and an outstanding Canadian cellist of his generation, Ariel Barnes is set to fill the hall with tones of his cello in not one, but two concertos specifically written for him and his talents.

“When Ariel Barnes shared our stage a few years ago, he was able to draw in each and every listener in our three concert halls. I always felt like he was playing directly to me, yet I heard the same thing from dozens of people after the show," explained Thomson.

"This is a rare and exquisite gift that he gives us, the ability to bring all the virtuosity required to play on the big concert stage, but simultaneously making each audience member feel like he is playing just for them. I can’t wait to share the stage with him on Northern Lights.”

Barnes, who has a passion for new music, says the creation of brand new music is always really exciting.

"First, it's a fresh creation. I like the idea of creating things that are original or new, that are not weighed down by tradition. I like that there's a freedom to bring your own voice to the music," he explained.

"When you're working with composers who are writing music for you — when they understand who you are as a player and interpreter, what your sound is like, what your temperament is like — there's a really magical ‘combustion’ that occurs between the composer and performer, which I believe has been instrumentally important in the development of so much of the great literature of the past."

The OSO has three shows scheduled across three cities next weekend, including a show at Kelowna's Community Theatre on May 12 at 7:30 p.m., a show at Penticton's Cleland Community Theatre on May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and the final show in Vernon at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the KCT box office at 250-469-8940 for Kelowna and Penticton, and at 250-549-7469 for the Vernon show.