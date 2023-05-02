Sandbags available through RDCO for potential flooding

Photo: Contributed

In anticipation of potential flooding, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says sandbags are available for residents in outlying areas.

Some isolated flooding events have occurred in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area close to flowing creeks, especially in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Residents in the following areas are responsible for providing their own sand and may pick up sandbags at:

Joe Rich Fire Rescue

Station 51 – 11481 Highway 33

North Westside Fire Rescue

Station 101 - Killiney Beach main hall – 514 Udell Road

Station 102 - Westside Road hall - 7355 Westside Road North

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department

2396 Westside Road

The RDCO says property owners are responsible for filling sandbags to use in protecting their property and that the supply at each location will be replenished when needed.

These property owners are being encouraged by RDCO to check ditches and driveway access culverts to ensure proper runoff.