Sexual assault case of former Kelowna mayor put off for another two weeks

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

It will be at least another two weeks before former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is arraigned on a single charge of sexual assault.

The case was back in Kelowna court Tuesday morning for what was supposed to be an arraignment hearing, however Crown lawyers said a few disclosure items remain unresolved.

"We are nearing the point of being able to set dates but there remains one or two items that are being ironed out on the disclosure front and looking into one question," Crown stated during the brief hearing.

"We're I think mutually proposing the matter would be adjourned a further two weeks with the expectation we are then at the moment of setting dates."

During a previous appearance, special prosecutor Brock Martland told the court he expected all outstanding disclosure items would be resolved by the end of last month.

The court adjourned the proceedings two weeks to May 16 for arraignment.

The sexual assault charge stems from an alleged incident on May 11, 2022 of last year while Basran was still the sitting mayor.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the charge on Dec. 7, seven weeks after Basran lost his bid for a third term to challenger Tom Dyas.

According to a sworn undertaking, Basran is free on conditions including not communicating, having contact with or attending anywhere the alleged victim is known to frequent, or to have any direct or indirect contact with others named in the document.

He has yet to enter a plea.