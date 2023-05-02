Contentious rental apartment on Wilkinson Street will go to public hearing

Photo: Contributed Conceptual Drawings

According to new rules laid out be the province around developments, rezoning applications which meet the policy laid out in the Official Community Plan are not required to be forwarded to a public hearing.

Kelowna council went against that policy Monday, unanimously forwarding the proposed rezoning of four properties at Wilkinson Street and Springfield Road to a public hearing.

Owners of the four properties are seeking to have the lands rezoned from the present duplex housing zone to MF3r rental housing only zone in order to construct a rental apartment.

The zone would allow for construction of an apartment up to six storeys in size.

While no details of the project were included in Monday's presentation, an application before the planning department suggests a four-storey, L-shaped building with 107 units mixed between one and two bedrooms.

Council decided to advance the application to a public hearing following considerable opposition raised from the neighbourhood over the weekend.

"This project meets the entire criteria of the Official Community Plan," said Coun. Mohini Singh.

"It can go six storeys, the applicant has done everything by the book as laid out by the Official Community Plan, however there has been a lot of neighbourhood concern about it. We have heard from so many members in the neighbourhood so I think it is important it moves to a public hearing so everybody has their voices heard."

"I think there is a disconnect from people's understanding of what is in the Official Community Plan," added Coun. Ron Cannan.

"What's on paper and what is practical in some cases doesn't really meet our community standards and I think we have to listen to the public."

While also supporting a move to go to a public hearing, Coun. Maxine DeHart suggested it's not only the public council needs to hear from.

"I don't think they are just for the public, I think they are for the developer also," said DeHart.

"I think a lot of us got many calls and a lot of correspondence but they didn't really understand. Some people thought that everything would be done now, that they could be heard today."

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said it's important council hear what the developers plan is, how it may have changed from the original concept and how it is meeting the city's housing supply needs.

"Anecdotally we know we need a steady and robust supply of housing in Kelowna and we have to continue that mandate or we are going to be in some big trouble," he said.

"I hope at the public hearing staff can also share with us what unit projections we should be looking at for these urban centres. That would be helpful from a decision making perspective around what our population forecast is going to need in terms of units and what is currently planned in this area as per the policy of the OCP."

But, while the public will get a chance to voice their concerns, Cannan said its important to remember council will be deciding land use only and not how the development may affect the neighbourhood in terms of shadowing or parking.

The public hearing will likely be held in mid June.