BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Kelowna

Photo: BC Cancer Foundation

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers have arrived in Kelowna to raise awareness about their monthly donor program and promote cancer research and improved patient care.

The canvassers will be introducing local residents to the foundation and its initiatives to support life-saving research and innovations at BC Cancer, which aim to change outcomes for people facing cancer across the province.

For security and safety reasons, all canvassers will be wearing ID badges and teal BC Cancer Foundation vests. They will also be equipped with masks and adhere to a minimum six-foot distance when interacting with residents at their doors.

The charity is announcing the start of the door-to-door campaign after suspicious residents called the police on canvassers in previous years.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will only be inviting residents to participate in the monthly giving program and will not be accepting cash donations at the door. Upon signing up for the program, participants will promptly receive an email confirmation.

The BC Cancer Foundation is the official fundraising partner of BC Cancer, ensuring that every dollar raised stays within the organization to advance research and enhance care for the people of British Columbia.

The foundation's vision is that, together, the province can break down cancer and make a positive impact in the lives of all its residents.

For more information about the door-to-door program, the monthly giving program, or a local fundraiser, residents are encouraged to call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.