Kelowna bookkeeper steals $525,000 from employer

Photo: Colin Dacre

Prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison term for a woman who admitted to stealing over $525,000 from her employer.

Donna Kneller, 61, appeared in Kelowna court Monday for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to one count of theft over $5,000.

Kneller stole a grand total of $525,512.29 via 44 transactions over the span of 11 months between December 2016 and November 2017 while she was employed as a bookkeeper at BC Fasteners and Tools Ltd.

“Kneller altered payments to legitimate vendors by changing their account information to her own to cover up her fraud and theft,” said Crown prosecutor Jessica Saris, adding there were also a “substantial number of unauthorized transfers to her personal accounts for personal financial gain.”

Court heard that Kneller was an alcoholic with a gambling addiction at the time of the thefts and also gambled away much of her own money.

Saris argued for a three-year prison term, pointing to the large amount of money stolen and the position of trust Kneller was in.

Defence lawyer Bryan Fitzpatrick proposed a two-year conditional sentence—consisting of house arrest, a curfew and community service—on the basis that her gambling addiction lessens her moral culpability.

Fitzpatrick submitted a report from a doctor who confirmed Kneller had a gambling addiction, a report Saris called “sparse” as it was generated after just a two hour interview between the doctor and Kneller.

Saris went on to detail a long list of issues she had with the report.

Precedent requires “detailed and specific evidence” to be provided to allow a judge to consider a gambling addiction as a mitigating factor when sentencing, she noted.

“Those in positions of trust who steal significant amounts of money from their employers must understand that there will be no easy refuge in an unsubstantiated claim made by counsel that the offending conduct is attributable to a gambling disorder,” Saris said, reading from a prior case on the issue.

The judge reserved her ruling for a date that will be set by court schedulers on May 19.