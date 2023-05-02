Kelowna council wants more clarity around plan to charge all users to use boat launch facilities

Photo: Madison Erhardt/file

Plans are in the works to charge everyone who wishes to use one of three Kelowna boat launches a fee by the summer of 2024.

Following last year's implementation of launch fees for commercial operators, the city is now looking to extend that to all recreational boat launch users as well as part of an overall marine facilities management strategy.

Details of how the plan would be implemented and enforced and how much it would potentially cost users were not provided by staff who say they are continuing to look into those details through practices being used in other jurisdictions.

Property management manager Julia Buck says the overall goal of the user-pay system is to implement a 100 per cent cost recovery model by next summer.

According to Buck, it costs the city about $365,000 a year to operate and maintain the three boat launches every year. The commercial licensing program brought in $140,000 in revenue during its first year of implementation.

Council, while generally supportive of the user-pay model questioned how the new everyone pay model would work.

"The conversation council just had is there needs to be a little more clarity around what that is going to look like, how is it going to be monitored,?" asked Mayor Tom Dyas.

"There are a number of items that need to be looked at. Also, what are the costs associated with regard to that?"

Dyas says there are also concerns as to how a user-pay program for recreational boaters in Kelowna could affect neighbouring communities if boaters decide to look elsewhere rather than pay a fee.

"We are an area that has tourism and we want tourism to continue to flourish," he added.

"We don't want to upset individuals with that process, but we also want our tourism amenities to be as nice as possible."

Part of those, according to Buck, are upgrades to the Water Street boat launch slated to occur in the fall. Budget has already been approved for that project.

The city is awaiting provincial approvals.

Buck says the city is also looking to implement some improvements to its present mechanism around commercial enforcement with the introduction of a digital monitoring pilot project.

"This includes introduction of marketing of boat launch use by commercial users as a ticketable offence as well as the use itself."

City staff are expected to return to council later in the fall with details around the proposed recreational use fee system and enforcement.