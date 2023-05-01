March to be held in Kelowna for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls

Photo: Contributed

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is holding its 15th annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people on Friday.

Participants are encouraged to wear red as many Indigenous cultures believe that red is the only colour spirits can see, "and by wearing red we call back the spirits of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls," says a news release from the society.

“We’re human and we need to be valued,” said Edna Terbasket, executive director of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

The event starts at 10:45 a.m. at 442 Leon Ave. followed by the actual march, followed by an open mic session and lunch.



“Indigenous women and girls are being murdered and are going missing at a rate 12 times higher than any other group in Canada combined. This has to stop,” says Dr. Tasia McGrew, an employee of the society.