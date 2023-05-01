Mission Creek expected to rise quickly this week, flooding possible

Madison Erhardt

Mission Creek is expected to rise quite quickly over the next few days, especially if Mother Nature brings the rain.

Jonathan Boyd, hydrologist with the BC River Forecast Centre, says this past weekend's record-setting temperatures kickstarted snowmelt.

"There is a high streamflow advisory just because of the snowmelt process, and that is going to continue through the week with relatively warm temperatures in the Interior."

"The big caveat... the uncertainty right now is that there is potential for a moderate to heavy rainfall event for the Friday period, and at this moment in time, that is what was feeding the model in terms of pushing the forecast up to near 2018 levels," Boyd said.

In 2018 Mission Creek burst its banks, requiring a large sandbagging effort.

Boyd says if the rainfall event does happen, it would be significant.

"Around 20 to 40 millimeters, but when an event like that happens immediately following the warm period where the snow is melting, you have the rain falling on top of the snowpack that is already melting, and it ends up just melting the snow even quicker than just based on warm weather."

The BC River Forecast Centre says it is extremely difficult to predict an event more than two or three days out.

"On the public forecast site for Environment Canada, it still might just show potential for cloudiness or showers, but as we move closer... say by Wednesday and Thursday, we will have a really good idea. But certainly, anyone who is at any risk where flooding poses a threat to their home should be prepared," Boyd added.

Boyd says the flood risk will remain through the months of May and June.