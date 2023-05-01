Bread Co. downtown location reopens after long closure

Photo: Bread Co. Facebook

More than four months after being forced to close due to fire, popular downtown bakery and restaurant Bread Co Cafe has re-opened.

The Bernard Street restaurant has had been closed since a fire on Dec. 29, 2022, but reopened Monday.

"After months of planning and preparation, Bread Co Cafe Bakery is now ready to welcome back its customers with open arms. The bakery has freshened up the outside and inside of the building with paint as well as added cool new breakfast and pastry options," says co-owner Dan Bronswyk.

Bread Co. has a second location on Pandosy Street and that store remained open and provided the same service as the Bernard Ave. location.

The downtown location also got a new online ordering system which allows customers to order their favourite foods for pickup or delivery.

Bronswyk says customers can expect the same high-quality products and excellent service that they have come to love and expect.

"Bread Co Cafe Bakery would like to thank its customers for their continued support during these challenging times and looks forward to seeing them again soon," says Bronswyk.