Okanagan Collect team behind Unusually Good Food Company looks to repeat as Enactus Canada national champions

Photo: Okanagan College The Okanagan College Enactus Okanagan team is off to Montreal hoping to claim a second Enactus Canada national title.

The Enactus Okanagan team from Okanagan College is looking to repeat its unusually good success at the national championships.

A year after winning the Canadian nationals and finishing in the top four at the Enactus World Cup, a group of Okanagan College students will compete against teams from other Canadian business schools at the Enactus Canada Nationals in Montreal this week.

They’ll be presenting their expansion plans for the Unusually Good Food Company, which turns apples not pretty enough for store shelves into juice, apple chips and candles. Unusually Good apple juice is already available in 19 cities in Western Canada, and the Enactus champs want to reach other parts of the country.

“Our amazing team of students has been working hard through final exams, work commitments, and their personal lives to be ready to present at the nationals,” said MacKenna Lenarcic, Enactus OC President. “It’s been incredible to see the drive of our students to expand our Unusually Good impact across Canada.”

The Unusually Good Food Company has been able to use more apples, expand to incorporate unusual cherries and grapes, and produce candles out of pomace, the waste left behind after fruit has been juiced.



The team is made up of 46 OC students with representation from each of the college's campuses. 2022 was the first year a team from Western Canada won the national competition and represented Canada on the world stage.

Earlier this year, they captured silver medals at the Enactus Regional Exposition event for the Scotiabank Climate Action Challenge and the TD Entrepreneurship Challenge.



“It’s been a pleasure to watch the Enactus team dive into this social enterprise, working on real world problems, while working towards their career goals,” said William Gillett, Dean of the School of Business. “This type of experience is so valuable for our students as they get set to enter the workforce. We are very proud and wish them well at this year’s nationals.”