Popular outdoors woman training course returns to Camp Winfield

Photo: Cindy White The BOW immersive weekend is returning to Easter Seals Camp Winfield for a second consecutive year.

Last year’s event was so successful that the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) program is coming back to Easter Seals Camp Winfield for a second consecutive year. Usually, the immersive outdoor training weekend is held every two years and moves to different locations in the province.

Women are the fastest growing demographic in hunting and angling, accounting for a quarter of all hunters. Nearly 10,000 women have taken the province’s prerequisite course to become a hunter in the past five years. About 2,000 have passed the CORE Conservation and Outdoor Recreation Education program every year since 2017. In 2004 that number was less than 800.

Those attending the BOW weekend learn everything from how to build a campfire to how to skin a beaver.



“Women quickly learn that they can enjoy B.C.’s wild places with safety and confidence, without having to rely on others,” said Melanie Sereda, the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Women’s Program Coordinator. “The BOW weekend is the first step on a lifelong journey of fun and adventure. BCWF promotes hands-on learning and women can ask all the questions they want of our subject matter experts.”

The registration deadline for the June 2-4 event at Easter Seals Camp Winfield is fast approaching. Interested participants have until May 8 to sign up.