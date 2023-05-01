Environment Canada says month of April saw normal weather across the Thompson Okanagan

Photo: Sarah Adkin

There was nothing too special weather-wise for the month of April across the Thompson Okanagan.

Despite a cool start to the month and a warm end, it was considered "normal," according to Environment Canada.

Kelowna and Vernon both hovered around 8.5°C for the month, which is close to average.

Kamloops sat at 9.5°C, which was also rated as normal.

Penticton sat at 8.1°C throughout April, one degree colder than average. The city saw its 28th coldest April on record.

The Thompson Okanagan had a slightly drier April than normal.

Kelowna had 13.3 millimetres of rain throughout the month. The typical amount of precipitation hovers at 29 millimetres.

Vernon had its 62nd driest month on record with a total of 20 millimetres of precipitation.

Kamloops only had 3.9 millimetres of rain fall for its 22nd driest month on record.

Penticton sat at normal, according to Environment Canada, with 19 millimetres of rain.

The month of May is expected to be warm.

"The seasonal forecast is showing the month to be above-normal temperatures. Temperatures will be climbing a bit into Tuesday through Thursday," said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.