RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest of street-level drug dealer in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP arrested a suspect on drug charges after he was spotted failing to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Police said in a news release officers spotted a green Toyota Corolla travelling northbound on Water Street from Bernard Avenue just before 9 p.m. on April 29 failed to stop for a pedestrian at a marked cross walk.

When police approached the suspect, the officer spotted open liquor in the centre console and the driver showed signs of intoxication. When the officer instructed the man driving to exit the vehicle a clear baggy of pink coloured suspected drugs fell to the ground and the suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Officers conducted a complete search of the vehicle and turned up approximately $870 of cash along with 495 grams of methamphetamines, 216.7 grams of cocaine and 51.2 grams of fentanyl.

“This officer’s keen eye removed a significant amount of drugs from the streets of Kelowna and has disrupted the local drug trade, possibly saving countless lives,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.