No arrests yet after pedestrians shot with airsoft pellets in drive-by attacks

Photo: Contributed RCMP cruiser

UPDATE:12:12 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have retracted previous statements and says there have been no arrests in connection with the airsoft attacks in Rutland.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Officers were told by victims that it appeared that the people in the truck were teenagers.

ORIGINAL 11: 53 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP said teens were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings involving airsoft guns in Rutland late last week.

At least three people reported being targetted in the area of the Rutland Sports Fields around 10 p.m. Friday.

One woman told Castanet she was showered with pellets from her shoulder to her knee as she walked along Hartman Road. She said the assailants were shooting out of a black pickup truck.

James was walking with a friend near the corner of Hardie Rd. and Merrifield Rd. when he says a truck slowed down next to them. Two people shot out of the back windows on each side of the truck, hitting him and his friend. The vehicle then turned the corner at Hardie Rd. and took off.

"I was hit in the neck and chest and my friend got hit in the arm and stomach. [It was] just like a quick drive-by experience. It was super strange,” said James. “Luckily we both had hoodies on, so we didn’t get any damage to us.”

A third man commented on a social media post saying he too was struck by pellets fired out of a vehicle in the same general area on Friday night.

The Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet officers arrested the teens believed to be responsible for the shootings and turned them over to their parents. The investigation is on-going.