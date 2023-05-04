Meet Me at the Market: Author and illustrator says pandemic gave her the push to fulfill a lifelong dream

Photo: Cindy White Alana Pidwerbeski opened a booth at the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market in 2021, after she self-published her first illustrated children's book.

Meet Me at the Markets is recurring series highlighting the stories behind the many vendors and food producers who make up the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market.

The pandemic was the push that Alana Pidwerbeski needed to get her writing and art career off the ground.

The young woman, who was born and raised in Kelowna, self-published her first illustrated children’s book, "Noises of the Night," a few years ago. Then she realized she needed to get the word out.

“I realized that I had to do my own marketing if I wanted to get my children’s book into the public’s hands and I thought the farmers’ market was a really good avenue to do so,” explains Pidwerbeski, who has had a booth at the Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market, on and off, since 2021.

Her book was the impetus, but she knew there had to be more to her booth to attract market-goers.

“So I started making little bits of art again and turning them into greeting cards and prints. I started out small, with only eight different card designs and two prints from my book for the first four or five months, and kind of learned as I went there. Now I’m a full-time artist and working on a second book,” said Pidwerbeski.

She credits her grandmother, Helen, for instilling her lifelong love of art.

“My grandmother used to go to hobby classes at the seniors' centre and learn how to paint. Whenever she would watch us, she’d pull the paints out, and I would sit down and just be immersed for hours.”

Her artistic endeavours were sidelined for a number of years as Alana pursued a degree in anthropology and English. However, she struggled to find a career in her chosen field.

She was bouncing from job to job when COVID-19 hit. That’s when the inspiration struck to fulfill a dream of publishing a storybook featuring her illustrations.

“I had a lot more time to sit down and work on the illustrations. After hundreds of hours, eventually, I had a book in my hand. That kind of set me on the path where I am now.”

Pidwerbeski says she loves the sense of community at the Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market.

“The biggest thing for me as a home-based business is that I love being able to get out of the house twice a week and socialize, meet people. The community amongst the vendors themselves at the market is so strong. Everyone is wonderful. I make new friends every day.”

She adds that as a young, new entrepreneur, it’s invaluable to have experienced vendors to learn from.

