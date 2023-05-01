Environment Canada forecasts another week of temperatures near 30 C

Madison Erhardt

The summer-like temperatures will continue this week across the Thompson Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, the week will see temperatures hovering just under 30°C, well above the seasonal average for this time of year.

"The normal temperature for this time of year is a maximum of 18 degrees and a low of 4°C. It is pretty hot," said meteorologist Yimei Li.

Monday will see a high of 25°C with a mix of sun and cloud.

A 30 percent chance of showers is expected in the afternoon.

"From Tuesday to Thursday, we have a ridge of high pressure building in from the Pacific again. So we will have sunny, clear skies and conditions. Temperatures will reach 26 to 28 degrees," Li said.

A low-pressure system will move in on Friday.

Friday will see a high of 24°C with periods of rain.

"Into the weekend, we are looking at cooler temperatures and showers," Li added.

Saturday will see a high of 22°C and rain.

