At least three pedestrians targetted in drive-by airsoft shootings Friday night

Photo: Google Maps The attacks happened in the vicinity of the Rutland Sports Fields.

Imagine walking down the street and being shot by someone in a passing vehicle?

It’s what happened to at least three people in Rutland Friday night. Luckily, the assailants were not armed with real ammunition; the victims of the attacks say they believe the suspects were armed with airsoft guns.

James says he and his friend were walking home from the Rutland Sports Fields around 10 p.m. They had just turned right onto Merrifield Rd. from Hardie Rd. when what looked like a silver truck slowed down next to them. Two people shot out of the back windows on each side of the truck, hitting him and his friend. The vehicle then turned the corner at Hardie Rd. and took off.

“I was hit in the neck and chest and my friend got hit in the arm and stomach. [It was] just like a quick drive-by experience. It was super strange,” said James. “Luckily we both had hoodies on, so we didn’t get any damage to us.”

A woman who posted to social media about her experience told Castanet she believes her assailants were in a black pickup truck. It rolled up beside her as she was walking along Hartman Rd. near BGC Okanagan at 9:47 p.m. and the people inside the vehicle opened fire.

She was showered with pellets from her shoulder to her knee. She says they kept pace with her for about a minute before pulling ahead and laughing. She tried to get a licence plate number but couldn’t see it clearly.

The truck drove further down Hartman Rd. As she called 911, she saw it turn the corner onto Hemlock Rd. and fire at another person near Rutland Elementary School. It then carried on to the roundabout at Hemlock Rd. and Bach Rd.

Another person who commented on the woman’s post said he was fired on at the roundabout. He said he saw the Kelowna RCMP looking for the vehicle and gave a description to the officers.

James wonders how many other people were targeted.

“I also hope they weren’t under the influence while driving as well," he said.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.