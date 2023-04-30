Dozens of vehicles vandalized in break-in at Kelowna condo complex

Photo: Contributed Dozens of vehicles were damaged in a break-in at the Yaletown condominium complex on Glenmore Road on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Vandals have gone on a rampage in the underground parking garage of a Kelowna condominium complex.

Mike, who lives at the Yaletown development on Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive, told Castanet that he and his girlfriend were woken up early Saturday morning by a knock on their door. It was his brother, who also lives in the building, alerting them to an incident in the garage.

Someone had smashed windows, pried open doors, and vandalized almost every vehicle in the parking area. Mike estimates there were over 30 vehicles in the garage at the time.

“There was stuff thrown all around the parkade on the bottom. It’s weird, it didn’t even look like they stole a bunch of stuff. It just looked like they wanted to raise hell,” he explained.

Mike says the vandalism spree came not long after the strata management had reinforced most of the doors and instituted a key fob system.

“We went over to the back of the parkade and noticed somebody had obviously jammed a crowbar or something in there and pried the door open. And it’s the only door in the building that hasn't been reinforced.”

His girlfriend’s car had a smashed window and body damage. When they went to a nearby auto glass repair shop, he said the shop had already heard from four or five other Yaletown residents whose vehicles were damaged.

Mike wonders why the condominium complex is being hit so often. His motorcycle has been broken into three times already.

He’s also worried the suspects might have stolen garage door openers and could get back into the building at any time.