More temperature records were broken across B.C. Saturday, with Kamloops recording the hottest temperature in Canada

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna's Tugboat Beach Saturday afternoon.

The hot weather continued across the province Saturday, with new heat records set in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Merritt just to name a few. In fact, Kamloops was the hottest place in Canada Saturday.

Kelowna's beaches were packed with sunbathers taking in the early bout of summer weather Saturday, as temperatures reached 28.2 C, recorded at UBC Okanagan. This set a new heat record for April 29, breaking the previous record of 26.7 C set in 1968.

But it was even hotter in Kamloops, where the mercury rose to 31.6 C, breaking the previous record of 28.3 C, which was set in 1957. Kamloops recorded the hottest temperature in all of Canada Saturday.

Vernon recorded a high of 27.5 C, beating the previous record set in 1957 of 25.6 C.

Merritt, meanwhile, saw temperatures rise to 29 C, breaking its previous record of 27.2 C set almost 100 years ago, in 1926.

And while it didn't break a record, Penticton recorded a high of 27.8 C at the airport.

In total, 19 communities across the province set a new April 29 heat record, including Lytton, Clinton, Cache Creek, Blue River, Burns Lake, Trail, Williams Lake and Prince George in the Interior.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal Sunday, with a slight chance of showers later in the afternoon across the Interior. Hot weather is forecast to continue through next week as well.