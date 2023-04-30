214010
Thrash metal band Megadeth took over Kelowna's Prospera Place Saturday night

Megadeth played to a packed house at Kelowna's Prospera Place Saturday night.

The thrash metal band was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 and has been touring the world ever since.

Their current tour, promoting their latest album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!, will take the band to Alberta Monday, followed by several more Canadian dates through early May and then Europe through the summer.

