Robots take over Kelowna's Okanagan College

Grade school students gathered at Kelowna’s Okanagan College on Friday to participate in the Western Canadian RoboCup Games, where students build control-free robots to battle it out across a variety of different competitions.

“It’s quite demanding because there’s no human interaction while the game is running," said electrical engineering professor Nadir Ouldkhessal.

"Whether it be soccer or search and rescue, the robot put on the field is on its own. It perceives the environment using its own sensors and it’s making decisions on the go, so it’s very challenging and it can be quite difficult to achieve sometimes."

First timer Kai Loewen entered the competition after putting months of work into his robot, and he tells Castanet it was a great opportunity for him to learn and test his abilities.

“I learned how to program. I learned how to build LEGO a little bit better, and I learned what LEGO tech is like to build … It gives me the option to be like a mechanic," Loewen said. "It lets me know more about mechanics and engineering, so yeah, it’ll probably put me more in a direction to do those types of things."

The professor of electrical engineering says it's a great confidence booster for students looking to enter the program.

“We have a few students who have participated in these games who joined us in the electronics program over the past few years and they have done very well, obviously, because they’ve had exposure to electronics before joining us," he continued.

"So, it makes it a little bit easier to join the electronic engineering program, especially when it comes to coding. It gets them prepared for all the coding that they have to do at the college level.”

The winner of this competition will move onto the world stage, travelling to France in July for the 2023 International RoboCup Games.