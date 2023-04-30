Kelowna celebrates MapleFest 2023

Hundreds of people were downtown Kelowna on Saturday to celebrate MapleFest, a weekend full of french culture, traditional food, artistic workshops, music and entertainment.

“We started the MapleFest this week on Thursday with a beautiful movie from Quebec. And then today was the second event. It's been so busy, so crowded, so sunny, so it’s the perfect day for us. We’re really happy with that,” said Hélène Girardot, executive director of the Francophone Cultural Centre of the Okanagan.

There were a lot of tasty sweets for people to try, including different types of maple syrup, cotton candy, and the popular maple taffy just to name a few.

“It’s basically the maple syrup that comes from the maple tree from the sap that we have cooked already to reduce it. And then we cook it again to 238 degrees fahrenheit, and once it’s reached that heat, we spread it on the ice… then we roll it onto a stick and then we savor it,” explained Francine Masse of MapleFest.

Maple Roch out of Summerland was happy to talk to Castanet about their brand new maple syrup.

“This one I can tell we just bottled yesterday. And I want to thank Glen at Summerland Sweets for our working partnership. We use his equipment, and we did this yesterday. This is a brand new bottle that we just created, and today is the first day we’re selling it,” added Roch Fortin of Summerland’s Maple Roch.

MapleFest 2023 wraps up Sunday at the Laurel Packinghouse with a completely sold out Sugar Shack Brunch taking place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.