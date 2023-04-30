Community groups respond to City of Kelowna's efforts with homeless population

Photo: Contributed HOPE Outreach executive director Angie Lohr

While some say the City of Kelowna's $4.4-million investment in homeless response is making a difference, it can be compared to endlessly fighting a fire without dealing with the root cause.

In part two of an assessment of the Kelowna homeless efforts last winter, a key social service agency and several informal community groups provide their own assessments.

"Thank goodness H.O.P.E. Okanagan is out there as the only night-time outreach for homeless and exploited identified women, and our Narcan Team," said executive director Angie Lohr. "However, the demand has never been so high as this year due to costs, poverty and substance misuse. Our volunteers have been so very dedicated in supporting the ladies we serve."

H,O.P.E. Okanagan's Our Women program "has hand-held over 75 women to access services and housing," she said. "But there is no way that our folks can do this on their own. The system is too hard to manage even for our manager who knows what she is doing. The amount of people we are serving is overwhelming and there is no plan in sight to help. What a sad state of affairs."

The City of Kelowna has still not repaired the water supply at the homeless camp in the North End, she noted.

"This has forced all agencies to endure more of their budget to hand out water. This has been going on for over a year now. Hire a plumber already."

Gospel Mission stopped serving dinners in January so more than 100 people do not have access to food, added Lohr.

"No one can leave the tenting sight as everything will get stolen. It's very sad that in our city people have no access to food other than heading to Metro Community or KFS (Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society) during the day. KFS does go out on Saturday mornings, thank goodness."

And then, there is the issue of substance misuse.

"As a past addict, I feel this has gone overboard; 80% are addicted now and have no way out. They have no access to any services or recovery as there is no room or months of waiting times," she said.

"So when our city bitches about the issue, they are causing it with no viable solutions. The tenting site has no services, and is very violent and dangerous, especially for our women staying there. People do not want to remain this way. But unless a solution is made with helping people, this will only get worse this year."

Lohn is "tired of hearing the same BS with no solutions to violence, recovery and getting people housed."

"Thank goodness for all the agencies who serve our population as they have gone over and above to support our folks. But we are tired and worn out with no solutions in place. A radical system needs to be established at the municipal, provincial and federal level."

One assistance group was launched after the untimely Dec. 2 death of homeless advocate John Thiessen. Deb Thiessen, his wife of 36 years, coined the name, John's Angels.

"On behalf of our kids and myself, we are truly grateful and amazed at the outstanding unselfish people of Kelowna who have stepped up to the task without judgement to carry on John's legacy. Please feel free to reach out with monetary or other needed donations anytime it is truly appreciated," she said.

"We formed John's Angel to continue a legacy of kindness from John Thiessen and my recently deceased son, Nick," said volunteer Sylvia Matthews. "In that time it has grown from six to 37 people. We have even been trained to administer life-saving Naloxone in case we witness someone overdosing."

"When the temperatures dipped to -20C and below this winter, we went out several times with carloads of bins with warm clothing, boots, blankets, handwarmers and sleeping bags, all generously donated by Kelowna communities. During that lengthy cold spell, there was only one poor soul who died of exposure. There were also fewer incidents of frost-bitten extremities," she said.

Another group is Kelowna Street Outreach.

"I'm greatly concerned at the rate that the houseless population is increasing in Kelowna," said volunteer Tor Broughton. "And that as climate change continues to evolve and our seasons become more severe, we are going to see very severe consequences in the health of our unhoused neighbours. Kelowna Street Outreach is doing what we can to provide support to those that are unhoused and that we try our best to make everyone feel human."

Another is Solidarity Sundays established in November 2022, a collective of about 20 volunteers separate from John's Angels but sharing information and resources.

"As a self-funded community organization based on values of solidarity and mutual aid, we believe it is our responsibility to support and build relationships with the houseless population. Over the past six months, we have been providing basic necessities such as hot meals, hot chocolate, water, harm reduction (e.g. Naloxone, clean needles and pipes), ice cream and clothing every Sunday to those living at Tent City," said a spokesman.

"Most people are unaware of a bylaw that requires houseless individuals to pack up their belongings and vacate the designated outdoor sheltering site daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the only alternatives the few community service spaces that do exist which are underfunded, overcrowded and insufficiently staffed," he said.

"This bylaw causes further instability to an already vulnerable demographic. Our efforts not only aim at providing immediate support, but also at raising awareness of the systemic issues that contribute to houselessness and the harm it inflicts on individuals and our community. We believe that the root cause of houselessness is a failed social order that does not consider housing to be a human right, evident by the fact that on any given night over 100 people are forced to sleep outside in our own city while big business and real estate development are booming. We hope that our actions contribute to a broader conversation to address these underlying problems and promote greater understanding, empathy and support for those affected by these systemic issues."