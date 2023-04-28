National Day of Mourning ceremony held in Rutland

A ceremony was held Friday at Kelowna's Ben Lee Park to mark Canada's annual Day of Mourning for workers who have lost their lives on the job.

“The biggest thing about today for occupational safety officers is that today is the reason we do our job," said WorkSafeBC occupational safety officer Len Tarling during the event.

"If we are doing our job well and everybody is doing the right thing, we wouldn’t be here today."

Tarling said the National Day of Mourning is always humbling.

"It reminds me of either the people I’ve dealt with that have had near misses or, unfortunately, been injured or, you know, had fatalities, and that to us is what this day is all about. Trying to lower those numbers and to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Kaity Laverman, a former bomb technician who nearly lost her life on the job, attended the event to share her personal experience that left her feeling hopeless.

“You know, the incident happens, but it’s the aftermath that really gets people. Something extreme can happen and in the moment you don’t really think about it,” she added.

181 workers in B.C. lost their lives last year on the job.

Laverman says unfortunately, a lot of people don’t take safety seriously until it’s too late.

"I’ve been in the world of safety pretty much my entire life, and I’ve gone from seeing people treat safety like it’s a joke and purposely doing things the unsafe way because everyone hates safety—and I totally understand that— but at the same time, until your life is severely affected or you know somebody who has lost somebody because of workplace injury."

"A lot of people don’t get it and that is depressing, it’s sad because it only takes a moment to lose everything.”

At the ceremony is was announced that a permanent memorial is being planned for a downtown park to honour the five lives that were lost in Kelowna two years ago when a crane collapsed downtown. The goal is to have shovels in the ground sometime this summer.