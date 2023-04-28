Motorcycle and car collide in downtown Kelowna Friday afternoon

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A motorcycle and car collided in downtown Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The crash, at Water Street and Lawrence Avenue, occurred at about 4:15 p.m., sending the rider of the motorcycle flying off the bike.

The driver of the silver Chrysler appears to have been travelling north on Water, when they attempted to turn west on Lawrence, colliding with the motorcyclist who was travelling south on Water.

The motorcyclist appeared conscious following the crash, and he was treated by paramedics in an ambulance shortly after. The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries are not known.

Earlier this month, a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run on Kelowna's Richter Street.