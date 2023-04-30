Kelowna Fire Department holding first open house since 2019

Photo: Rob Gibson

For the first time since 2019, the Kelowna Fire Department is hosting its annual open house.

The event takes place Sunday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the former Costco parking lot at 2479 Highway 97. The event is aimed at supporting the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

Kelowna RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Wildfire Service, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Big White Fire Department, Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services, City of Kelowna Bylaw Services, and YLW Aircraft Rescue Firefighting will all be taking part in the event.

“With so many public safety agencies joining us this year, the event will be bigger and better than ever,” says Kelowna Fire Department spokesperson, Paul Johnson.

“It’s a great opportunity for residents to meet the first responders within our community, learn about fire safety and emergency services, and get up close to some of the equipment we use while doing our work.”

Historically, the event was held at Kelowna Fire Station No. 1. However, this year, more space is required to accommodate the expanded festivities.



The event is free and offers people the chance to explore fire trucks, police cars, and other emergency vehicles while learning about emergency preparedness and fire prevention, including how to FireSmart their homes and property. Salvation Army volunteers will be serving coffee and a pancake breakfast, by donation, with proceeds going to Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.