Crew heard 'loud bang' prior to engine failure on local March flight

More information has been released about a mechanical failure on a WestJet flight from Kamloops to Calgary last month that saw the plane make an emergency landing in Kelowna.

The WestJet Dash 8 plane left Kamloops on the afternoon of March 2, but one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff. The flight changed course and landed safely in Kelowna .

According to a recent update on the Aviation Safety Network, the crew of the plane heard a “loud bang” while the plane was climbing.

The pilot disengaged the autopilot, as the temperature in the No. 2 engine rose and the No. 2 engine fire warning rang a short time later.

The flight crew declared a MAYDAY and the engine was shut down, but the fire suppressant was not discharged.

The plane then landed safely in Kelowna and no one was injured.

The cause of the mechanical issue is not yet known. The investigation by the Transportation Safety Board is believed to be ongoing.