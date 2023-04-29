Okanagan College celebrates exceptional art work from students, instructors, and faculty

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College's arts and foundational programs will host a unique community showcase next week, opening its doors to the public to celebrate exceptional work from students, instructors, and faculty.

The showcase will highlight creative and academic work, community projects, and applied research from the adult upgrading, adult special education, arts, and english language programs at Okanagan College.

Presentations will include written work, graphic design artistry, and more offering light refreshments and the opportunity to network with community artists.

The dean of arts and foundational programs for Okanagan College, Dr. Judith Anderson says, "we are so excited to celebrate the inspiring work of students, instructors and faculty through this community showcase. This is a wonderful opportunity to immerse yourself in and learn about some of the incredibly diverse projects, publications, accolades and other endeavors by our AFP learning community."

The showcase takes place May 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Centre for Learning Atrium, E building at the Kelowna Campus and it is free and open to all.