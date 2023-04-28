Proposed development on Sutherland Avenue would add 240 homes to Kelowna's stock

Photo: Contributed The view from Sutherland Avenue.

Residential property consolidation has resulted in another large multi-family proposal landing on City of Kelowna planning desks.

Millennial Developments this week submitted a development permit application for a project called Collinson Rise. It would feature 240 homes that would front on to both Sutherland and Pridham avenues in the Capri-Landmark district, about a block east of Capri Centre Mall.

The six-storey structure would feature six, two-level townhomes on the street, complete with private entraces, and 234 condominiums over four storeys above. There would be 147 micro suites and six studios along with 40 one-, 36 two- and five three-bedroom homes.

The building would be built in a U shape and include a landscaped courtyard that would be shared by all residents. Some of the proposed amenities include shared lounges, gymnasium, bike storage, bike repair shop, storage lockers, terraced green space on the second level, and a rooftop patio and atrium.

“With the surrounding area quickly evolving and densifying, this proposed development is in full alignment with the changing community and will be perfectly situated to accommodate the shifting needs of Kelowna residents,” Lime Architecture’s Matt Johnston wrote.

“Given the location in the Capri-Landmark urban centre, we feel the proposed development aligns with the city’s vision and our own when it comes to a healthy, sustainable community that is less reliant on automotive means of transportation.”