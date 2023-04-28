Indian general consul in Kelowna for business talk, Vaisakhi Festival

Photo: Contributed Derek Gratz, left, receives a gift book on Kashmir from Shri Manish in a specially made jute bag.

India’s general consul to Vancouver is in Kelowna this weekend to visit with the business community and to take part in the Vaisakhi Festival on Saturday.

Shri Manish met with Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and UBCO officials on Friday morning to update its members and directors on the state of trade between India and Western Canada.

“We learned a lot about the current state of trade talks, which have been ongoing for some time, as Canada and India have pledged to advance negotiations on both a foreign investment promotion protection agreement and a comprehensive economic partnership agreement,” said chamber board executive Derek Gratz, who is also the associate director of UBCO’s university-industry liaison office. “An announcement may be made at the G20 summit in New Delhi in September.”

Canada and India traded $10.1 billion in merchandise in 2019, and Gratz believes India offers excellent opportunities for Canadian companies in transportation infrastructure, life-science, clean energy technology, infrastructure development, natural resources, defence and security, value-added food products, mining, and oil and gas.

“At UBC Okanagan alone, 60 percent of our 600 Indian students enrolled here are in grad studies,” Gratz said. “The education exchange and focus on research is remarkable.”