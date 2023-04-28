Two charged with stealing van from Rutland daycare last week

Photo: File photo

Two people have been arrested and charged for stealing a daycare's van last week.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the Kelowna RCMP said a Ford Econovan was stolen from a Rutland daycare on April 19.

In the early morning hours of April 21, police located the van at a gas station on Highway 33 and officers arrested a man and a woman who were in the van.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said both people are “well known to police,” although he did not identify them. The man has been charged with possession of stolen property Over $5,000 and several charges of breaching court orders, while the woman was charged with possession of stolen property Over $5,000.

The man remains in custody while the woman has been released.

“The Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team actively monitors these types of offenders, utilizing specialized training and have taken a no-tolerance approach to those who routinely victimize members of our community,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team.

“This particular incident is disheartening as the vehicle operated by the suspects belongs to a daycare provider to transport children to various locations, and is now out of service for an extended period of time as a result of the damages the suspects caused to it. Our officers are determined to continue their focus on repeat offenders to advance the Kelowna RCMP’s commitment in building a safer community and reducing property crime.”

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on May 8 .