Kelowna RCMP investigating multiple incidents of dangerous, impaired and distracted driving

Photo: Rob Gibson RCMP investigators photographing evidence following pedestrian collision on Enterprise Way Thursday morning.

Police in Kelowna have their hands full with multiple investigations into significant crashes that occurred over the past week.

RCMP say they are still collecting evidence after a 56-year-old homeless woman was hit and seriously injured by an erratically driving SUV on Enterprise Way Thursday morning.

"No arrest has been made at this time," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier on Friday.

RCMP have refused to say if the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene afterwards.

Impaired driving charges are also being prepared in relation to a crash Tuesday evening caught on camera.

There were also multiple collisions Thursday, including a crash at KLO and Gordon Dr. just before 6:30 p.m. and later in the evening there was another collision at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Cooper Rd. just before 9 p.m.

“The Kelowna RCMP have zero tolerance for impaired or negligent driving behaviour that brings risk to the safety of our community," said Cpl. Gauthier.

"There have already been recent incidents of dangerous driving from motorcycles which ultimately resulted in the arrest of one man, highlighting how serious we take high risk driving. The City of Kelowna can expect some proactive traffic enforcement initiatives in the coming weeks as we approach the summer, including the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Section having just participated in the ‘Slow Down Move Over’ campaign in conjunction with BCAA."