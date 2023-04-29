Restocking of lakes and ponds is well underway

Rob Gibson

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is busy this spring re-stocking lakes and ponds.

The trout cannon pulled up at the Hall Road pond this week and Colton Lysak was there when the show started.

"Pretty cool. I work right across the street and we saw the go fish boys pull up conveniently on my lunch break and I just kind of watched them do it," says Lysak.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and they are busy stocking 800 lakes across B.C. to make sure anglers will have something to catch.

"I fly fish and all over the Okanagan and the Hall Road pond is a classic spot where I learned to fish. My dad taught me there," says Lysak.

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC operates six hatcheries across the province, and teams are working to raise and release rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, eastern brook trout, kokanee and steelhead for recreational fisheries and white sturgeon for conservation purposes.

The fish crew released 500 Fraser Valley rainbow trout into the pond on April 26, and they will continue restocking some 300 lakes and ponds with rainbow trout and brook char across the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions.

Funding for the project comes from revenue generated from fishing licenses, 100 per cent of the funds raised are used for education and conservation, as well as the stocking program.

Youngsters can get a taste of fishing on weekends through May and part of June, the Hall Road pond and Shannon Lake are great places for young anglers to try their luck.