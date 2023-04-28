34-storey tower proposed for downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A 34-storey tower is being proposed for downtown Kelowna at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.

Mission Group and Bennett-family-controlled Victor Projects are behind the mixed-use development, which would be located on the northeast corner of the intersection. The property is currently a parking lot and a two-storey building at 346 Lawrence Ave. that is home to several businesses.

“The partnership is committed to meeting the needs and aspirations of Kelowna’s future growth through this proposal,” Mission Group and Victor Projects wrote in its development permit application to the City of Kelowna.

“The project will provide a healthy mix of uses, including multi-family residential and retail spaces, to bolster the diverse vibrancy of the downtown area.

“In addition, the project will incorporate high-quality design that will enhance the public realm and serve as an inspiring addition to the city’s skyline.”

The project would include retail space and lobby at ground level, with four levels of parking above that would create a podium five storeys above Lawrence Avenue. There would then be seven levels of 88 rental units and 173 condominium units on the 20 storeys above that.

The building would also offer a mix of outdoor and indoor amenity spaces. Rental residents would have access to an outdoor landscaped terrace on the sixth level, while condo residents would get an outdoor pool and terrace facing Okanagan Lake on the 13th storey podium.

One of the unique parts of the proposal is an enclosed balcony system for the condominiums “so that the residents could enjoy an uninterrupted view of the landscape within the comfort of their furnished balconies through all seasons.”

Mission Group and Victor Projects believes its proposed tower checks all the boxes for the city’s desire to have more dense living downtown. It would be a block north of the massive Water Street by the Park project that is currently under construction on Leon Avenue.

The development permit application will now wind its way through the city’s planning department, likely for months, before city council gets its first look at the project.