Photo: Contributed

A car crash at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna is slowing down traffic.

A witness says lanes were closed northbound on Harvey Ave (Highway 97) and Southbound Cooper is closed and should be blocked off for a while.

Harvey Ave should still be open North and Southbound.

Two vehicles were spotted with airbags deployed, and police interviewing witnesses on scene.

Approximately five cop cars, two fire trucks and one ambulance.