Fundraiser brings in $44K for Foundry Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The Great Foundry Breakfast Challenge, a fun-filled fundraiser hosted by law firm Doak Shirreff, raised a remarkable $44,474 in support of youth wellness and mental health initiatives at Foundry Kelowna.

The event, which took place on a Landmark District parkade, saw more than 450 breakfasts sold, with the Stober Foundation matching each dollar raised.

This year marked the fifth annual breakfast fundraiser organized by Doak Shirreff. After two years lost to the pandemic, Christy Lovig, Partner at Doak Shirreff and event organizer, expressed the firm's determination to make a difference for Foundry Kelowna. Lovig has a personal connection to the cause, having lost a friend's daughter to suicide in 2016, and believes in the importance of providing "upstream solutions" for mental health support in the community.

"It’s been too many decades of staying silent on the mental health of our youth, myself included. And since I couldn’t #getloud in my youth, I’m so proud to advocate for wellness and mental health for today’s youth," Lovig said.

Since 2017, Doak Shirreff has raised nearly $110,000 in total through various fundraising events for Foundry Kelowna.

Ken Stober, from the Stober Foundation, highlighted the power of community collaboration, stating that the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna and Foundry play an integral role in serving families during pivotal moments in their lives.

Mike Gawliuk, CEO of CMHA Kelowna, also praised the community's incredible support, noting that many of their programs and services rely on fundraised dollars.

"We are so grateful for the many people, sponsors and donors who made this event possible," Gawliuk said.