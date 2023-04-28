Boating season getting underway in the Okanagan

It’s not even the first week of May, but the sun is out and things are heating up in the Okanagan.

Boating season is arriving and everyone is eager to get back out on the water.

“It’s a great spot to be. The lake is very big. There’s lots of activities you can do. You can do surfing, wakeboarding, skiing, swimming, a whole bunch of stuff and it’s just enjoyable. Everywhere you look, there’s mountains," smiled Andre Plyusnan, owner and operator of SunWave Boat Rentals.

"Kelowna is the most beautiful city in Canada, everybody wants to be here, and it’s really great for people to come and enjoy it … You want to get out onto the middle of the lake and just jump in that water. It’s the greatest feeling here.”

After three years away, the Kelowna Yacht Club is excited to bring back the Kelowna Boat Show, where dozens of vendors from around the province will show off the latest and greatest products the industry has to offer.

“If you tried to do this it could take you four to five days to drive all around town to see what’s available in each of the different lots and each of the different parts of the Okanagan," said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of the Kelowna Yacht Club.

"And this can all be done in a couple of hours at the Yacht Club on the weekend."

There’s a variety of rental options in Kelowna to choose from for people looking to give boating a try this summer, but Killingsworth tells Castanet the industry is starting to become more and more of a buyers market.

“Definitely for the last three years inventory had gone down. Product was purchased by people staying local and wanting to get out and stay out in the open and enjoy the outdoors, but production was not possible," he continued.

"There was a real lack of inventory and prices went up. We are now caught up and we’re seeing inventory come back into play, and it’s moving back towards a buyers market, so that’s pretty exciting for the buyer.”

The Kelowna Boat Show takes place this weekend from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

A number of boat rental businesses say they will be opening for the season next week.