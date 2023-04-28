Lake Country hosts training to improve regional wildfire response

Photo: District of Lake Country Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country will be the staging area as firefighters from six rural fire departments undergo wildfire training.

Jack Seaton Park will be swarming with firefighters this weekend.

Crews and equipment from the BC Wildfire Service and six rural fire service departments will be training with the Lake Country Fire Department Saturday to help improve the response to wildfires in the region.

BCWS staff will be helping instruct members of the different fire departments in an engine boss course designed to ensure they have the skills needed to fight interface fires.

The parking lot at Jack Seaton Park will be the main staging area. Trails and the playground will remain open but the District of Lake Country is suggesting visitors walk or cycle to the area.

If you drive to the park, consider using the overflow pullout on Camp Road, just north of the park. That will give fire crews plenty of space to conduct their drills.

The firefighters will be running mock scenarios around the community during the training exercise.