Okanagan Humane Society fundraising for vet bills for abandoned cat

The Okanagan Humane Society is looking for help with veterinary bills after finding two cats in the basement of an abandoned home.

Volunteer Becky Huber said she believes neighbours have been feeding the cats, but only one has been rescued and placed in a temporary foster.

“A couple of calls came into OHS — concerned neighbours, they've seen the cats coming in and out of the basement window. And so we were called and asked to see if we could assist and get these guys safe,” said Huber.

OHS has received reports of cats coming and going from the vacant home, with concerned residents hoping that the cats will be picked up.

“There's all kinds of different circumstances that could happen. I mean, they could have ran away, they could be left behind, they could be dumped. We just never know. I mean, this happens all the time,” said Huber.

The remaining cat has severely matted hair and damaged teeth, according to huber.

Romany Runnalls, the president of OHS, says that the society's rescue program is critical work.

“There's people on the ground willing to help these animals by working together with us. We partner with anybody in our community who wants to work with us to help rescue and make sure that animals get back to their owners,” said Runnalls.

According to Runnalls, 100 per cent of OHS’s funding for its rescue program comes from donations from the community and private foundations.

“We do get a BC gaming grant, but it's just minor compared to the amount of work that needs to be done between Osoyoos all the way up to Shuswap,” said Runnalls.

The cost of fixing up the rescued cat is estimated to be between $1,800 and $2,000, including the cost of dental work and a severe abscess on one of its teeth.

The major cost of OHS's rescue program comes from veterinary bills, which the majority of donations go towards.

Runnalls says that OHS has had reports that these cats have already had three or four litters and want to ensure that the cats won't be breeding.

“Spay [and] neuter is our main mission and mandate. So we want to make sure that they're fixed, vaccinated, dewormed, we’ll check for ID of course,” said Runnalls.

To learn more about the Okanagan Humane Society and ways you can get involved or donate to support their work, visit their website here.