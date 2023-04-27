Kelowna pastor fighting COVID ticket loses appeal

Photo: Facebook - Art Lucier

A BC Supreme Court judge has dismissed a Kelowna pastor's appeal of his $2,300 ticket for breaching COVID-19 provincial health orders by hosting a church gathering in January 2021.

In a decision issued Wednesday, Justice Nigel Kent dismissed Art Lucier's appeal of the ticket he was issued on Jan. 24, 2021, after he breached Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's Gathering and Events Order, which was put in place two weeks prior.

Lucier, the pastor of the Kelowna Harvest Church at 1643 Harvey Avenue, was issued multiple tickets for breaching the order in early 2021, but the Jan. 24 ticket was the one at issue in the recent appeal.

Initially, Lucier challenged the constitutionality of the ticket in BC provincial court, but Judge Clarke Burnett dismissed the Charter challenge as a “impermissible collateral attack against an administrative order” in September 2022 and convicted Lucier of the offence this past November. Lucier had admitted to organizing the in-person worship service at his church, and admitted he knew it was prohibited at the time.

But this past January, Lucier was in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna for a two-day hearing, appealing Judge Burnett's decision.

In the most recent decision, Justice Kent noted the BC Court of Appeal ruled on the issue of religious petitioners challenging the validity of Dr. Henry's order this past December, in a case titled Beaudoin v. British Columbia.

In the original February 2021 BC Supreme Court decision, Chief Justice Hinkson ruled the orders did in fact infringe on the Charter's Section 2 freedoms, but that the infringements were justified under Section 1.

Justice Gregory Fitch of the BC Court of Appeal upheld Chief Justice Hinkson's decision this past December, ruling the prohibition on gatherings for in-person religious worship was justified, in what Justice Kent called an “exhaustive and eloquent judgment.”

“While the temporary curtailment of freedoms caused by the orders was significant, so too were the individual and societal interests advanced by imposing them. The orders advanced the collective good at a time when our community was in crisis,” Justice Fitch wrote.

“We share limited collective resources upon which all of us depend, including our healthcare system. We share the environment, the air we breathe, and our susceptibility to transmissible diseases, the burden of which falls disproportionately on the most vulnerable among us.

“It forced us to confront the reality that the pursuit of some activities, including the exercise of some constitutionally protected rights, would increase the risk of exponential spread of the disease and the loss of human life. In the exercise of her responsibility to safeguard public health and access to our healthcare system, [Public Health Officer Dr. Henry] made time-limited and setting-specific orders restricting activities she considered to be most likely to foster widespread transmission of the virus. She was uniquely qualified to make these decisions and the exercise of her judgment must be afforded deference.

“In my view, the salutary effects of the PHO's orders outweighed the harm they caused. They have been shown to be necessary to promote public health, minimally impairing in their effects, and to reflect a proportionate balancing of the competing interests at stake.”

Justice Kent noted this decision is “consistent with every other Canadian court that has considered the question of whether temporary public health orders limiting religious worship during the COVID-19 pandemic were justifiable under s. 1 of the Charter.”

Though the the appeal process, Justice Kent said Lucier is essentially seeking a re-trial, “so he can re-argue perceived scientific deficiencies and analytical shortcomings” of Dr. Henry's orders.

But since the constitutionality of the orders have been “expressly affirmed” the BC Court of Appeal, a decision the lower BC Supreme Court is bound by, Justice Kent dismissed Lucier's appeal.